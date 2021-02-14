Advertisement
Valentine's Day firework show in Sage Creek
Published Sunday, February 14, 2021 3:41PM CST Last Updated Sunday, February 14, 2021 4:09PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Love is in the air, and to celebrate, there will be a Valentine’s Day fireworks display for Winnipeggers to enjoy.
The event will take place in Sage Creek at 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 14.
In a tweet, City Councillor Brian Mayes said the display is paid for by the wellness grant money allocated to each ward annually.