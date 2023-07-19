Vehicle found abandoned, police looking to ensure passenger is safe

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to ensure a woman seen in apparent distress in a vehicle is safe.

According to a news release, police were told about a silver Volkswagen Tiguan in a parking lot in the 600 block of St. James Street on Tuesday. Investigators said there was a woman in the car and she may have been in distress.

The driver is described as a white man with a bald/shaved head.

Police said the vehicle was found unoccupied at 9 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1900 block of Ross Avenue.

The Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219.