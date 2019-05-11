A Winnipeg man wants to know why a Winnipeg Transit Plus bus driver used a rope to tie shut a broken passenger door and why it was allowed to operate in the first place.

Peter Tonge lives with cerebral palsy and has been in a wheelchair since he was little.

Friday night Tonge was out for dinner. He said when the bus showed up to take him home, he noticed the driver was using a rope to keep the door shut.

"I can't believe that Winnipeg Transit would allow a vehicle on the road that unsafe. They are moving customers around with the door tied shut," he said in an interview Saturday.

At the end of his ride, Tonge said he asked the driver why the door was tied closed and was told it was broken. He decided to take his concerns to social media.

Winnipeg Transit said the bus was fixed Friday night and is back on the road. The problem was that a hinge had broken.

Turns out, Tonge's not the only one who noticed the rope. Someone else also posted a similar photo the same evening.

“If there was an accident, it could have been very bad. How are we going to get out of the vehicle when the door is physically tied shut,” he said.

The City of Winnipeg tells CTV News safety is important. It didn't say why the rope was used, but is looking into it.

Transcona City Councillor Shawn Nason said Saturday he reached out to the concerned riders.

After working with the province, he said he's familiar with some of the challenges with the system and wants to see it improved.

“I think it's incredibly dangerous to be using a bus like that,” said Nason. "I don't think it's operating effectively when you have a passenger vehicle when the door is being held together with rope,” he added.

"It's my mechanism to be out in the world. Without a reliable service, I'm stuck at home not contributing to society," said Tonge.

Winnipeg Transit responded toTonge's concerns online directing him to call the Winnipeg Transit Plus office.

The city said every concern is addressed, but it takes time for staff to investigate.