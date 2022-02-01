'Very concerning': Professor worried about extremist views present during trucker protest
A truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates is proving to be a divisive flashpoint in the pandemic and there are concerns about some groups with extremist beliefs attaching themselves to it.
Kawser Ahmed, a political science professor at the University of Winnipeg, said the truth has been taken out of a protest that began with a group of frustrated citizens against vaccine mandates.
“What I see is that the whole movement symbolically, it was hijacked by some of these fringe groups,” said Ahmed. “Those who kind of impose their own version of a protest into it and this is why I feel it’s very concerning.”
Ahmed said the vast majority of truckers who travel regularly across the U.S. border are already vaccinated and only about 10 per cent of those truckers are not.
There are three potential reasons for people with extremist views to latch on to a movement like this, according to Ahmed.
They include pandemic fatigue and the psychological toll ongoing restrictions have on people, individuals who simply oppose vaccines in general, and increased anti-government sentiment, along with the excitement of joining the protest.
Ahmed noted the whole movement should not be painted as an extremist expression of ideas, but the open use of extreme and right-wing symbols, desecration of monuments, views against Indigenous symbols and elements of homophobia raise red flags.
“As a researcher, I don’t understand why a lot of our regular, ordinary vaccinated people have joined this protest and expressed their frustrations,” said Ahmed. “That part is unsolvable.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | NFL quarterback Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl wins
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day
The crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, but protesters have vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest enters its fourth full day in Ottawa. Some child care centres and at least one vaccine clinic remain closed and some residents report being challenged by protesters for wearing masks.
What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest today
Trucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.
NEW MODELLING | Omicron wave has plateaued in Ontario but COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to see 'prolonged peak'
Hospital occupancy related to COVID-19 is expected to remain in a "prolonged peak" despite the fact that the Omicron wave in Ontario has plateaued or is in decline, the province's science table said in new modelling released Tuesday.
Southern Alberta truck blockade continues at U.S. border as RCMP ready to make arrests, tow vehicles
A blockade in southern Alberta at the United States border is entering its fourth day. A convoy of commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans has been blocking the highway at the Coutts border crossing since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
O'Toole welcomes leadership review after third of Conservative caucus revolts
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said Monday night he welcomes a vote on his leadership after members indicated earlier in the evening there was enough support within the party to trigger a caucus leadership review.
Dutch publisher halts Anne Frank book amid questions on research
A Dutch publisher has suspended printing of a book that suggested a Jewish notary betrayed Anne Frank, saying there were questions about the research behind it, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.
BREAKING | NFL quarterback Tom Brady retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl wins
Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career.
Statistics Canada says economy grew 0.6 per cent in November, gets back to pre-COVID-19 level
Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product rose 0.6 per cent in November before COVID-19 cases began to surge at the end of the year.
Some provinces relax COVID-19 restrictions as Trudeau tests positive for virus
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the fact that both he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have contracted COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated, shows his province's vaccine requirement has "run its course."
Regina
-
Many Sask. highways remain closed following overnight blizzard
Several highways in southern and central Saskatchewan remain closed following a blustery night of blizzard conditions.
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
-
Plastic bags banned in Regina stores
Plastic bags will no longer be offered or permitted at stores in Regina starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Saskatoon
-
'Help is coming': Blizzard slams Saskatoon area, leaves drivers stranded
A blizzard that tore into the Saskatoon area Monday wreaked havoc on streets and closed down all highway routes to and from the city.
-
Winter storm leads to some school cancellations
The winter storm moving through Saskatchewan has prompted a couple of schools to cancel classes.
-
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest man in sexual assault at mall
Sudbury police say a 44-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault after groping a mall employee.
-
NEW MODELLING
NEW MODELLING | Omicron wave has plateaued in Ontario but COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to see 'prolonged peak'
Hospital occupancy related to COVID-19 is expected to remain in a "prolonged peak" despite the fact that the Omicron wave in Ontario has plateaued or is in decline, the province's science table said in new modelling released Tuesday.
-
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day
The crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, but protesters have vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest enters its fourth full day in Ottawa. Some child care centres and at least one vaccine clinic remain closed and some residents report being challenged by protesters for wearing masks.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The total number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 numbers 3,566, up 35 over the weekend.
-
Southern Alberta truck blockade continues at U.S. border as RCMP ready to make arrests, tow vehicles
A blockade in southern Alberta at the United States border is entering its fourth day. A convoy of commercial trucks, vehicles and camper vans has been blocking the highway at the Coutts border crossing since Saturday to protest COVID-19 restrictions.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cold spell lasts until Friday
The cold is back. But, it's only here for a few days.
Toronto
-
NEW MODELLING
NEW MODELLING | Omicron wave has plateaued in Ontario but COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to see 'prolonged peak'
Hospital occupancy related to COVID-19 is expected to remain in a "prolonged peak" despite the fact that the Omicron wave in Ontario has plateaued or is in decline, the province's science table said in new modelling released Tuesday.
-
Ontario reports total of 3,091 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 568 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting that 3,091 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 568 of those patients are in intensive care.
-
'I'm just exhausted': Inside a Toronto hospital during the Omicron wave of COVID-19
The Canadian Press spent 12 hours inside the hospital, talking to dozens of nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists about how the latest wave is impacting them. With no end to the pandemic in sight, staff say they are barely hanging on -- they are exhausted, demoralized and frustrated.
Calgary
-
Coutts border blockade continues as RCMP negotiations with protesters prove unsuccessful
A massive blockade of vehicles remained at the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Coutts, Alta. after days of closures and significant traffic delays.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
The total number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 numbers 3,566, up 35 over the weekend.
-
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day
The crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, but protesters have vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest enters its fourth full day in Ottawa. Some child care centres and at least one vaccine clinic remain closed and some residents report being challenged by protesters for wearing masks.
Montreal
-
Quebec set to abandon tax on people unvaccinated against COVID-19
Quebec is poised to backtrack on its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU numbers continue to go down
There are 36 fewer people in Quebec hospitals being treated for COVID-19 Tuesday, a total of 2,852 beds currently occupied.
-
'They went without being conscripted': New project chronicles sacrifices of Black Canadian veterans
'If [people] would know that we contributed,' it might change the way Black Canadians were portrayed, Kathy Grant's father, a veteran, used to say. She started a website to honour their war service.
Ottawa
-
What to expect from the 'Freedom Convoy' protest today
Trucks and demonstrators associated with the "Freedom Convoy" protest against public health measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 will remain in the capital for another day, though police say the size of the demonstration is starting to shrink.
-
'All options are on the table' to end truckers' protest: Ottawa police chief
Chief Peter Sloly said police have seen a significant decrease in the number of truckers and protesters downtown, but the protests have been increasingly difficult to manage.
-
Downtown Ottawa residents describe stress and anxiety of living with ongoing trucker protest
Residents who live in Centretown describe the past four days as extremely loud, frustrating, and stressful.
Atlantic
-
Faculty strike at Acadia University forces cancellation of classes
Classes at Acadia University in Nova Scotia were cancelled Tuesday after faculty members went on strike.
-
Man accused of assaulting volunteers at Truro homeless shelter, fleeing scene
A man is facing a slew of charges, including assault and impaired driving, after he allegedly attacked volunteers at a homeless shelter in Truro, N.S., and then fled the scene.
-
Two people, dog attacked during N.S. home invasion; man charged, second suspect sought
One man is facing numerous charges, and police are still searching for a second suspect, after two people and a dog were attacked during a home invasion in Beaver Bank, N.S., last week.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 3,091 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 568 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting that 3,091 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 568 of those patients are in intensive care.
-
NEW MODELLING
NEW MODELLING | Omicron wave has plateaued in Ontario but COVID-19 hospitalizations expected to see 'prolonged peak'
Hospital occupancy related to COVID-19 is expected to remain in a "prolonged peak" despite the fact that the Omicron wave in Ontario has plateaued or is in decline, the province's science table said in new modelling released Tuesday.
-
Waterloo-Wellington hospitals not ready to resume non-urgent surgeries
Ontario has approved the resumption of some non-urgent surgeries that were paused at the start of the month to preserve hospital capacity for covid-19 patients, but some Waterloo Region and Wellington County hospitals say they're still not ready.
Vancouver
-
Surrey, B.C., mayor backpedals on controversial motion involving ethics commissioner
In the eleventh hour, the mayor of Surrey, B.C., recommending to remove a motion involving the ethics commissioner.
-
Indigenous-led bid to bring 2030 Games to Vancouver and Whistler takes next step
An Indigenous-led partnership has taken the next step in exploring a potential bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
-
COVID-19 in B.C.: Youth sports tournaments resume, but not in schools
More of B.C.’s COVID-19 restrictions lifted Tuesday with many youth sports tournaments now allowed once again.
Vancouver Island
-
Elephant seal removed from Esquimalt golf club after moulting on fairway
A juvenile moulting elephant seal found itself in an overnight lockup near Victoria on Sunday.
-
'They were directly in harm's way': Victoria businesses report threats amid COVID-19 protest
It’s not often a barista fears for their safety while they whip up a latte, but staff at two Victoria coffee shops say that was the situation on Saturday.
-
Woman, 73, describes confronting alleged shoplifter in Campbell River, B.C.
She's not comfortable being called a hero and doesn't want her name made public, but the woman who's being celebrated for de-masking a suspected shoplifter on Saturday is telling her story to CTV News.