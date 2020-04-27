WINNIPEG -- Food producers and farmers’ markets are receiving a total of $160,000 from Ottawa and the Manitoba government to develop new marketing options. The announcement comes as smaller food producers and sellers are facing added pressures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, announced on Monday in a news release, will be provided through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership to Direct Farm Manitoba for the purchase of a software platform. The software will enable Manitobans to order food online from local producers and farmers’ markets. The funding will also go toward developing a network of pickup and delivery options for consumers.

Manitoba Agriculture Minister Blaine Pedersen says these measures will make Manitoba foods more accessible, at a time when it may be more difficult to attend an actual farmers’ market in person.

“Increasing access to Manitoba’s diverse selection of foods grown or processed in the province will build resiliency in our food system and proactively address concerns about food insecurity,” said Pedersen. “Developing new marketing options at a time when important outlets such as restaurants, retail and farmers’ markets are disrupted will help strengthen distribution of local food to Manitoba customers.”

Direct Farm Manitoba president Phil Veldhuis said his group has been working to connect consumers directly to local farmers.

“Canadians have always been able to count on farmers for good, healthy food. It has never been more important for our food supply to be reliable and diverse. We appreciate this investment to reinforce our local food system at this time of crisis, “ Veldhuis said.

ST. NORBERT FARMERS' MARKET WELCOMES NEWS

Marilyn Firth, who is the executive director of the St. Norbert Farmers' Market said this announcement is great news.

"It's very exciting news. Obviously, it's tremendously positive," said Firth.

She added that once COVID-19 started to hit the province the St. Norbert Farmers' Market introduced an online platform right away so customers could make purchases without having to go to the market.

She said the first online pickup happened on April 4, but did mention doing online orders can take up a lot of time and resources.

"It's very helpful to hear that we are going to be getting some support with doing that."

Firth said there is a pickup at the market every Saturday and the organization is currently monitoring the traffic flow on the website. She said if business is busy they might add a second day for pickups.

Firth added that the market is still open for those who want to visit, but physical distancing measures are in place which means fewer vendors.

"We only have about 27 to 30 vendors on-site at this time, whereas normally at this time of year we would have 70," Firth said.

She added that they only have vendors who sell essential products online but the market is working on getting more non-essential vendors.

Firth said with the announcement it shows how important it is to support locally.

"Obviously that helps support them and their businesses and their families and they're the people who live in our community and supporting them is so important. But also, by supporting our local producers we're keeping money in our local economy and I think that's actually a really important piece of this, that as the government is supporting people and financial support is coming in, we try and keep that in our economy rather than having it leave right off the hop."