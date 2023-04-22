'Very hard for youth to resist': Advocate calls on Manitoba to follow other provinces in banning flavoured vape products

As Quebec considers banning the sale of flavoured vaping products to prevent youth from picking up the habit, the Manitoba Lung Association says our province should follow the example.

Quebec's provincial government is looking to table a regulation prohibiting the sale of flavoured vaping products -- other than tobacco flavour -- in the coming weeks. The legislation will also restrict vaping products made into shapes which could appeal to minors.

"It's quite heartening to hear that the Quebec government is taking action," said Neil Johnston, president and CEO of the Manitoba Lung Association. He said our province has very few regulations on vape flavouring, and the requirement to verify a buyer's age doesn't stop youth from getting products from a friend or family member.

"Certainly the regulations are important but they are not having as wide of an effect. And we feel that the flavours, the very attractive fruit flavours, candy flavours … it's very hard for youth to resist that temptation," said Johnston.

Statistics Canada data from 2021 shows 13 per cent of Canadian youth aged 15 to 19 had vaped in the last month. Johnston said vaping does lead to smoking. "We do know that youth that vape are more prone to take up smoking down the road," he said.

Johnston said vaping products were originally created to help people quit smoking, and shouldn't need flavouring for that reason. "It was originally not flavoured, it was just bland, just nicotine. The flavours became available after," Johnston said. "And at that point in time, there were no regulations on the manufacturing or import of vape products. The government and regulatory agencies are now playing catch up."

A provincial spokesperson tells CTV News that vaping product regulations fall under federal jurisdiction.

Johnston thinks the Manitoba government should be doing more. "I think that because it's within the realm of the provincial authorities as well, that they should take appropriate steps in the absence of federal regulation."

Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and the Northwest Territories have already banned all e-cigarette flavours aside from tobacco.