WINNIPEG -- Brandon police officers are searching for a man who was caught on camera attempting to pump gas in his car – without prepaying.

Police said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on April 25 at a business in the 1700 block of Highland Avenue.

Surveillance video, caught by security cameras, shows the man banging on the gas station pump, as well as kicking it. At one point, the video shows the man removing the nozzle from his car and begin using it to hit the pump. At the end of the video, he thrusts the nozzle into the air and drives away.

A spokesperson for the Brandon Police Service said this type of behaviour is not common when it comes to fueling vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-729-2345 or Crime Stoppers.