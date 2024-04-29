Vigil held for Marcedes Myran ahead of Skibicki trial

Family, friends and Indigenous leaders came together on Sunday night to honour the life and memory of Marcedes Myran.

A vigil was held for Myran in downtown Winnipeg, with those in attendance also providing support to each other ahead of Jeremy Skibicki’s trial.

Skibicki has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Myran, Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris and an unidentified victim who has been given the name Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe or Buffalo Woman. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Cathy Merrick, Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC), said she wanted to show her support for Myran’s family as the trial is set to begin.

“It’s very important that we be here, to support, to be able to pray with them, to be able to ensure that everything moves forward as good as it can,” she said in an interview at the vigil. “We have to rely on prayer moving forward.”

In order to help the grieving families, Merrick noted that the province has allocated funds to help them get through the trial with cultural and emotional supports. The government will also cover lodging expenses for family members who want to stay in Winnipeg to attend the trial.

“It’s much needed in all our communities, in all our nations that we are able to provide that mental support, that spiritual support and that cultural support,” Merrick said.

“To be able to go into ceremony and to be able to sit there and just be able to pray to Creator for a good outcome.”

The remains of Myran and Harris are believed to be in the Prairie Green Landfill, which has prompted nationwide calls for a landfill search.

Skibicki’s trial begins on Monday in Winnipeg.

- With files from CTV’s Alexandra Holyk.