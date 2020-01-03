A vigil will be held this weekend in Winnipeg to celebrate the life of Inuk singer-songwriter Kelly Fraser.

The vigil is planned for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Oodena Circle at The Forks. It will take place as the sun sets, and will feature prayers and medicine drums songs. People are asked to dress warmly and bring drums, music makers and candles.

Fraser died by suicide on Dec. 24 in Winnipeg at the age of 26. A statement released from Fraser’s mother and siblings said she “suffered from PTSD for many years as a result of childhood traumas, racism and persistent cyber-bullying.

“She was actively seeking help and spoke openly about her personal challenges online and through her journey.”

Her family described her as “incredibly kind” and someone who gave a lot of herself to help others.

“She was fiercely open with her fans in the hopes that sharing her struggles might help them know they were not alone.”

Fraser, who was born in Nunavut and was living in Winnipeg, rose to prominence after she performed a cover of a Rihanna song in Inuktitut and posted it online in 2013.

She released her first album “Isuma” in 2014. Her sophomore album “Sedna,” which came out in February 2017, was nominated for a Juno for Indigenous Music Album of the Year. It featured both English and Inuktitut lyrics, and portrayed the history of the Inuit and rise of Nunavummiut through the story of Sedna, the goddess of the sea,

Fraser’s family asks for privacy, as no further details will be given about the circumstances of her death. They encourage anyone who is struggling to reach out to the Kamatsiaqtut Help Line at (867) 979-3333 or (800) 265-3333 or the Kids Help Phone Line.

A vigil will also be held for Fraser in Iqaluit.