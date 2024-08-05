Viking Village a smash hit at Icelandic Festival

Thousands of people visited Gimli on Sunday to take in the sights and sounds of Islendingadagurinn, the Icelandic Festival of Manitoba. The 135-year-old event celebrates the culture, heritage and history of the Scandinavian country.

This year’s festival included the Magnús Ver Magnússon strongman competition, Viking battle demonstrations, and Islendingadunk – an event described as “two combatants battling with a sack containing a wet sponge on a soap-lubricated pole suspended over the water.”

However, for many people, a trip to the Viking Village is the highlight of Islendingadagurinn where re-enactors like James Welburn live, dress, and eat like Vikings did around 800 A.D.

Welburn constructs bows used for shooting arrows in the village while wearing traditional steel chainmail and a helmet patterned after two different grave finds in France and Germany.

“For us, the important thing about these events is trying to teach and educate people about the Viking Age and the different cultures that were around at that point,” Welburn told CTV News.

He said that includes how Canadian parliament is loosely based on the Viking government structure. Welburn added he and other villagers also use the opportunity to dispel some of the myths surrounding Vikings.

“For example, no horns on the helmet – horns are an occupation hazard for a Viking!” Welburn explained. “That’s something that came out of a couple prayers, and later on, operas written by Wagner.”

People visiting the village, especially kids, marvelled at the weight of the armor and jumped at the opportunity to wield swords and other weapons.

Welburn applauded Islendingadagurinn organizers for another successful year in Gimli.

“The festival has tried to remain cost-free for families for years,” Welburn said. “So it’s a great place for families to come, just wander around, have good time, and learn about the culture.”

The Icelandic Festival of Manitoba wrapped up Monday afternoon with another round of Viking Battles in Harbour Park.

- With files from CTV's Zach Kitchen