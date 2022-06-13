Violent weekend leads to three arrests in three stabbing incidents

Winnipeg police said officers dealt with several stabbings over the weekend that led to three arrests.

The first incident happened Friday evening when police were called to the 500 block of Flora Avenue for reports that a man had been stabbed. Officers responded at 6:48 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man at the scene. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Just under three hours later, police arrested a woman in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Police said the man and woman were unknown to each other before the incident but were at a home together when the stabbing happened.

Heavenly Woodhouse, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody.

TWO ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH STABBING ON ELGIN AVENUE

The next incident happened on Saturday. Police were called to the 1300 block of Elgin Avenue West around 1:19 a.m. and found an injured 21-year-old man. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Two other men in their 20s were also found with minor injuries.

Police were able to arrest two men in the 1200 block of Alexander Avenue a short time later.

Police believe the suspects and victims were not known to each other before the incident and investigators said the man with critical injuries also had his shoes stolen.

Noah Logan Lavalee, 18, and a 17-year-old male were each charged with aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, robbery and possessing a weapon.

They remain in custody.

MAN HOSPITALIZED IN STABBING OUTSIDE BURROWS AVENUE HOME

The third incident happened on Saturday around 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Burrows Avenue.

Police said two suspects sprayed pepper spray through the backdoor of the home, prompting a man inside to leave. Once he was outside, police said he was stabbed and the suspects left the area.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police don't know if the victim and suspects were known to each other.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

The charges against all suspects in each case have not been proven in court.