Vivian Santos has been re-elected in Point Douglas

The CTV News Decision Desk has declared that Vivian Santos has been re-elected city councillor of Winnipeg's Point Douglas ward.

This will be Santos' second term as councillor for Point Douglas, having been first elected in 2018. She beat out Moe ElTassi and Joe Pereria to win the seat.

During the campaign, Santos said she ran for a second term because of unfinished projects. She’s been pushing for a $1 transit fare, and more recreation money.