WINNIPEG -- For the better part of a year, the curtain has been closed at the Pantages Playhouse Theatre -- and it appears the spotlight will stay dim for the near future.

This past March, Winnipeg City Council passed a proposal to sell the century-old building to two local developers.

Alex Boesma, one of the prospective buyers, tells CTV News the sale is taking longer than anticipated. Boesma said they're working with the city, and the process shouldn't be rushed.

Provided the legal process is all wrapped up, he said he hopes to have something worth sharing by next spring.