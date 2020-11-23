WINNIPEG -- One Winnipeg woman has created a map to help people find the best-decorated homes around the city this holiday season.

Normally, Carol Cassell maps out all of the decked-out holiday homes in the Transcona area, but this year, after creating a map of Halloween homes, she decided to expand the map to feature the entire Winnipeg area.

Plus, with the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling so many of this year’s events, Cassell hopes the map will provide Winnipeggers a new annual tradition.

“I think a map with decorated homes this year will be great for people to get out of their homes and go for a drive and have something really exciting to look forward to,” she said.

“It’s already a tradition for many families to go out and look at Christmas lights. I think this year it’s going to be a new tradition for some people.”

A copy of the map can be found below.