Wanted man arrested after improvised gun found during traffic stop

    A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after he was found in possession of a loaded zip gun during a traffic stop by police.

    Around 1:42 a.m. Sunday, officers noticed the suspect was riding his bike “in an unsafe manner” at Alexander Avenue and Arlington Street. Police conducted a traffic stop after the man almost crashed into the police cruiser.

    After speaking with the man, he identified himself as someone who had an active warrant in his name. The 23-year-old was arrested and found to have a “loaded improvised firearm,” or a zip gun, with a .22 calibre ammunition round.

    Eventually, police said the man provided his proper name and an investigation revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest by Brandon Police Service. This is a bit confusing because graf above said he identified himself as someone with an active warrant. 

    The 23-year-old faces several charges, including possession of a weapon; carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; identity fraud with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice; a warrant for failing to attend court; and a Provincial Offence Act notice.

    He was detained in custody.

