Wasyliw told NDP he 'wouldn't lie for Wab' over Khan handshake

An MLA recently kicked out of the NDP caucus says he is setting the record straight about a controversial handshake between PC MLA Obby Khan and Premier Wab Kinew.

"Muscles in Wab's face were tense, he did look agitated," said Fort Garry MLA Mark Wasyliw.

During an April 2023 handshake between Khan and then opposition leader Wab Kinew at an event at the Manitoba legislature, Khan alleged Kinew shoved him. Knew claimed it was a tense verbal exchange.

Now ousted backbencher Mark Wasyliw said he was a witness to the incident.

"I could see Wab not allow him to break his grasp and he held him there and pinned him and kept him there until he was finished saying what he was saying,” said Wasyliw.

Wasyliw, a criminal defence lawyer, believes the actions meet the legal definition of assault.

"Obby Khan wanted to release the grip and Wab wouldn't allow him to release the handshake and that became criminal.”

Following the incident, Wasyliw said he was instructed by an NDP communications staff member to publicly refute Khan's version of events. Wasyliw said he said no.

"I told her that I wouldn't lie for Wab and that Obby was telling the truth.”

Wasyliw claims he was then punished, being bypassed for a cabinet post.

CTV News asked for comment from the premier, but instead, we received a statement from the NDP caucus.

“It’s’ disappointing to see this latest series of misrepresentations from the MLA for Fort Garry. Video footage from over a year ago showed these claims to be false.”

Last week after Wasyliw's removal from caucus, Kinew was asked about the handshake again by a reporter who repeated Khan’s claims.

“There's video of that, that disproved it," said Kinew.

The caucus said Wasyliw was kicked out for choosing his law firm over his job as an MLA and that he was disrespectful to other members and deceitful.

Wasyliw said he's guilty of not coming forward earlier about the handshake.

“It's something I'm not proud of and actually, I'm rather ashamed,” said Wasyliw.

Wasyliw said he has talked to Khan and apologized for not coming forward earlier. A spokesperson for Khan’s PC leadership team said Khan has nothing more to add but did thank Wasyliw for the apology and for coming forward.