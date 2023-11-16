WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Watch the moment Winnipeg lights the giant Christmas tree at City Hall

    It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Winnipeg's city hall.

    On Thursday evening, the city flipped the switch on its massive tree outside city hall. CTV's Colleen Bready was at the festivities with Mayor Scott Gillingham and Jolly Old Saint Nick.

    Watch the moment the giant Christmas tree was lit up for the season.

    "It is one of the most fun moments in all of the year, every year at city hall," Gillingham told CTV News.

    "The holiday season, Christmas, is a time when people come together, so many families come together, and it's a time to be grateful."

    CTV's Colleen Bready (left) along with Santa Claus and Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham light up the giant Christmas tree at city hall on Nov. 16, 2023. (Source: Colleen Bready/CTV News Winnipeg)

    As for what Gillingham and his family is wishing for this Christmas?

    "A Blue Bomber Grey Cup victory," Gilingham said.

    The 50-foot-tall tree was more than 8,000 decorations and 64,000 lights that make the tree sparkle white, blue and gold. To top it all off, around 50,000 mini lights make up the tree's topper.

    Winnipeggers can enjoy the tree until the early New Year when it will be packed up into storage until next year.

