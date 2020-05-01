WINNIPEG -- A group of tow truck drivers came together on Thursday to show their appreciation for Winnipeg’s frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A convoy of trucks drove through downtown Winnipeg, passing by Grace Hospital with horns blaring. Some of the vehicles even had signs in their windows expressing thanks and calling the frontline workers heroes.

The drivers said they put on the parade to tell first responders and healthcare workers that they’re doing a great job during the pandemic and to urge them to stay positive.

This parade is one of many that have taken place in Manitoba during the last few weeks, including one last week with firetrucks passing by the Health Sciences Centre and another in Steinbach, Man., earlier this month.