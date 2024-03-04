WATCH: Ukrainian singers serenade Forks visitors with flash mob

Visitors at the Forks this weekend were treated to a flash mob – with a Ukrainian twist.

Hundreds of people were gathered in the marketplace Saturday afternoon, as members from Gerdan Theatre – a singing group from Chernivtsi, Ukraine – emerged from the crowd.

The 16-member ensemble is on a month-long trip across Canada to raise awareness about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“Every concert we are telling you what we feel, what we see and why are we here,” said Vladyslav Helchuk, who has been singing with Gerdan Theatre for 12 years.

Helchuk said five members within the singing group are currently fighting on the front lines, “saving our lives, securing us, defending us.”

“We want to help them,” he said.

Helchuk added that Gerdan Theatre is dedicating the tour to their fellow performers and honouring all of the volunteer fighters in Ukraine. Proceeds from ticket sales, auction items and merchandise will go towards supporting soldiers and their families.

Gerdan Theatre performed in Winnipeg and Dauphin over the weekend, before heading to Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia for the next leg of its tour. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.