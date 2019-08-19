A multi-year construction project on Waverley Street has officially opened to the public.

As of Monday, Winnipeg drivers have access to the Waverley Street Underpass.

According to a joint news release from the city and federal government, before the underpass was built, drivers had to wait for 35-40 trains at the rail crossing every day. It’s expected that about 30,000 vehicles will drive through the underpass each day.

Though the underpass is open, road work is still needed to remove the detour road and rebuild a section of the Taylor intersection.

‘Construction is expected to be complete in November 2019 and landscaping by spring 2020.

The city said last week there will be temporary moving restrictions that include:

No left turns east Taylor at Waverley;

No left turns northbound Waverley at Taylor;

No left turns southbound Waverley at Taylor

Limited through lanes.

The Waverley Underpass project began in 2017 and finished ahead of schedule with an estimated cost of $98 million, about $57 million under the initial budget,