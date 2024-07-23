'We can get housing built faster': Council eliminates need for traffic studies in development applications

The City of Winnipeg is taking a step to get condos and apartment projects going faster.

Following a motion from Mayor Scott Gillingham, council voted to eliminate the need for a traffic study during the development application process.

Home builders say this cuts down on delays and costs, but some resident groups worry this could impact traffic and on-street parking.

"The goal is to get our development application in the pipeline soon, so we can get housing built faster," said Gillingham.

The change would apply to all projects with 20 units or more and would apply to all applications in progress.

Gillingham pushed for the change as the city combats the housing crisis.

"We need housing development in the City of Winnipeg. We need it built as soon as possible. Our city is growing rapidly."

The Manitoba Homebuilders Association welcomes the move, saying in many cases, previous studies had already been done and doing a new one can lead to delays of up to six months.

"That does make a big difference in terms of both the affordability of the development and getting in the ground quicker," said Lanny McInnes, the president and CEO of the association.

A few community groups don't feel the same way, fearing their traffic concerns could be bypassed in favour of developers.

"This is going to alienate voters even more. It's building mistrust," said Bev Pike, the chair of the South Osborne Residents' Group.

"That's ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous," said Sandra Dupuis with the South St. Boniface Residents' Association.

They say a study – done long before shovels hit the ground – could mitigate some traffic congestion.

"They need to build buildings for people, but not at the expense of the existing neighbourhood," said Dupuis.

Gillingham said nothing prevents the city from ordering a traffic study or the developer from doing one.

"There are times where a traffic study should still be part of the process. It can just come as part of the development process," said Gillingham.

Gillingham's motion points to Vancouver, where the traffic study requirement can be limited in order to get a development application processed.