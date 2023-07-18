'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot

An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.

RCMP confirmed on Tuesday that an inmate from Winnipeg, a 33-year-old man, had died following a “large fight” at Stony Mountain Institution involving multiple inmates.

RCMP said some of the inmates were armed with edged weapons during the fight. Seven were injured and taken to hospital.

STARS Air Ambulance, RCMP officers and other ambulances responded to the prison just after 6:30 p.m., with STARS confirming one person was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital in serious condition.

The investigation into the incident continues.

‘VERY VIOLENT ENVIRONMENT’: UNION SAYS DRUGS, GANG ACTIVITY GROWING

James Bloomfield, Union of Canadian Correctional Officers regional president, in an email called the incident a "deadly riot." He said it took place during recreation time in the exercise yard.

“There was a full staff response last night that was there,” Bloomfield said. “We did call in an emergency response team, but we got the situation under control fairly quickly.”

Warning shots and pepper spray were used to control the crowd, but despite the quick response, the situation was serious, Bloomfield said.

“We could’ve lost several lives,” he said. “It was the actions of those officers that saved several lives last night.”

The union says it is concerned about increased drug and gang activity in prisons across Canada, including at Stony Mountain. Bloomfield said there haven’t been any repercussions for inmates for violent acts or drugs.

“It allows this type of stuff to fester and grow into more and more violence,” he said. “Every day, the service is getting worse for officers, we’ve got more drugs than we’ve ever had before. It is a very violent environment right now across the entire country.”

Bloomfield says the union wants Correctional Service Canada to ensure the safety of officers and address the drug and gang activity in prison.

“When there is no accountability, and the violence grows and there’s still no accountability, it’s just going to continue to grow.”

Movement among inmates in Stony Mountain will be restricted for quite some time, Bloomfield said, as the incident is investigated.

He said the union is currently focused on supporting the mental health of officers in the coming days and weeks.

In a statement, CSC identified the deceased as Colton Patchinose, who had been serving a sentence for first-degree murder, attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated assault and assaulting a peace officer since April 2011.

“The Stonewall detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the institution are presently investigating the incident,” the organization said in a prepared statement. “As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances.”