'We couldn't do anything': The search continues for 12-year-old boy presumed drowned in Whiteshell Provincial Park

The search for a 12-year-old Winnipeg boy presumed drowned continued Sunday in Whiteshell Provincial Park, one day after he fell into the water.

The family of Usaid Habib are waiting for a moment of closure.

“They are searching for my son, inside the water I think, I haven’t met with the RCMP yet,” said Danish Habib, Usaid's father.

The family was staying in Nutimik campground in Whiteshell Provincial Park for the weekend. “My son. He was great. He was very helpful for everyone," said Danish.

On Saturday morning, they hiked to Sturgeon Falls. Shortly before noon, Usaid was climbing down the rocks, when he slipped and fell into the water.

“I heard the scream and I turned towards him and he was just slipping over there,” Danish said.

The boy went under almost immediately, disappearing into the rushing water.

“I just couldn’t do anything, anything for him. He just went over there and within two seconds he was in the rapids. I don’t know how to swim so I couldn’t save him," said Danish.

RCMP said a bystander tried to save Usaid but could not pull him to shore.

The Mounties' underwater recovery team scoured the area all day Saturday until sundown.

“I searched on my own. Going here, there, everywhere. Looking for something to find right. There was nothing,” sais Usaid's uncle, Muhammad Ovais Syed.

The search continued all day Sunday, to no avail.

“We believe they’re trying their best and we can see they’re trying their best,” said Syed.

Danish said it's an awful feeling. “It’s just a horrible memory because my whole family was here. Everybody saw him drowning and we couldn’t do anything for him.”