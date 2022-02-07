'We don't have the supports in place': Immunocompromised Manitoban concerned with province's plan to remove restrictions by spring
Not everyone is on board with the province's plans to ease public health restrictions, especially some people who are immunocompromised.
Wednesday the province announced it would be reducing public health orders as of February 8, with a plan to remove nearly all restrictions by the spring.
Allen Mankewich lives with Spina Bifida. He uses a wheelchair, and would be exceptionally vulnerable if he were to test positive for COVID-19.
He said doing away with restrictions doesn’t make him feel safe.
“We don’t have the supports in place to support the lifting of the public health orders, in order to ensure that disabled folks are protected.”
The province said it hopes to be in a position this spring to move from restrictions to recommendations.
Mankewich said he would have liked to see more dialogue with Manitobans who are living with a disability.
“There’s been no consultation with the community on our needs, and what we could need going forward once they do lift the public health orders.”
The Lung Association of Manitoba said one in five Manitobans have some kind of lung disease.
President and CEO Neil Johnston said the association would be supportive of lifting the restrictions when the time is right, but it is important to do it carefully.
“The lifting has to be very coordinated with a measured drop in COVID in the community, and, of course, we still need access to vaccinations, boosters, all these things have to be in place and available.”
Johnston said a blind lifting of the restrictions could be problematic.
Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for the vaccine implementation task force, said the risk to people with underlying health conditions is being taken very seriously, and all Manitobans are considered when making changes to the public health orders.
“(We’re) trying to make the best decision possible for the province as a whole, knowing that every decision is going to have some benefits, and some harms, but trying to very carefully balance those.”
Mankewich said he realizes the restrictions won’t be in place forever, but believes removing them in the next couple months is a hasty decision.
“Am I surprised? Yes, a little bit, but honestly nothing surprises me with the way the last two years have gone.”
