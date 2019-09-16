

Beth Macdonell, CTV News Winnipeg





A Winnipeg family has identified one of the two students killed in a B.C. bus crash as 18-year-old Emma Machado, a first-year University of Victoria student.

“We’re struggling,” said Emma’s father, Jose Machado, in a phone call with CTV News Monday night.

“We have moments when we are okay and then we break down.”

Jose said he learned of his daughter’s death Saturday morning when police showed up at their home.

“They said she died in an accident,” he said.

The crash happened Friday night. The bus carrying students was headed to the Bamfield Marine Science Centre.

The family said the coroner told them Emma and the other student who died were sitting towards the back of the bus.

The bus rolled off a logging road, down into a ravine and ended up upside down, they said.

Emma’s mother Ethel MacIntosh said the family is making their way to Victoria Tuesday morning to meet with RCMP, pick up her daughter’s body and collect personal items from her dorm.

“She was super excited about the field trip because that was her interest, marine biology,” she said.

“We miss her. We just want her here with us,” she said.

Both parents said the past few days have been awful. They had to tell their other daughter, Samantha, about Emma’s death over the phone, who is studying at university in Halifax.

Remembering Emma

Close family members are remembering Emma has an outgoing, inteligent and talented teen.

"She is the youngest in the family, but she was very assertive and a voice that needed to be heard," said MacIntosh. "She was a very generous person, lovable, loved life. She had lots of interests, she liked music, played the drums and guitar and liked her tattoos."

Sister Samantha, 20, said she will miss Emma very much.

"We had a lot of plans," she said. " She was smart and really funny and had a lot of friends."

Emma's dad said she was on the path to become a marine biologist.

"That's why she was going out to her Victoria, it met her goals. She loved the climate, island life, made lots of friends, kept them. Just an outgoing individual," Jose said.

Questions surrounding fatal crash

They family has been researching as much as they can about the crash and still has many questions.

They said the trip’s schedule should have been better organized so they were not driving in the dark, and perhaps organizers need to be more selective if the weather is bad.

“I think the students should be advised ‘this next stretch of road is bad,’ ‘put on your seatbelt’”, said MacIntosh.

The family doesn’t know yet if Emma was wearing a seatbelt.

“It may have made a difference,” MacIntosh said.

The family said a celebration of Emma’s life is planned for Sunday at Pembina Canad Inns from 1-3 p.m. All are welcome.