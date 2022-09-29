'We need the world to know': Mural aims to break down Indigenous stereotypes, inspire learning

LONDON, ONT. -

A group of murals in London, Ont. pay tribute to residential school survivors and those who died at the schools.

One of the large murals entitled 'We are still here' by an Indigenous artist pays tribute to both the children who were lost through the residential school system and those who survived.

The joint project is being brought together thanks to ideas from London, Ontario’s Indigenous community, including residential school survivor Mary Anne LaForme.

“I’m glad that this is going ahead for the very simple reason that we need the world to know exactly what has been happening in their neck of the woods,” LaForme said.

She said as a child, if she wet the bed there were harsh consequences.

“We had a set of stairs, girl's side and boy's side, where there was nothing under the stairs. And they would put you in there for punishment so I would be in there with my really wet, stinky sheets for a couple of days. No food, no water, no anything.”

LaForme is among the contributors but the Indigenous designer and artist is Mike Cywink.

“I hope that it again kind of helps abolish some of those negative stereotypes you hear about Indigenous people. I hope it makes people want to learn a little bit more about Indigenous culture,” Cywink said.

Cywink says he’s hoping the seven large murals will address several aspects.

“Indigenous teachings, things about reconciliation, resiliency, the Indigenous aspect of life, and the way that we view the world.”

LaForme is hoping the mural will help to provide more healing.

The seven murals will go up on the side of the N’Amerind Centre and will be unveiled on Truth and Reconciliation Day.