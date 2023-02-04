'We need to do better': Survey finds cancer patient care remains inconsistent across Canada

Perrault is calling on the federal government to increase funding for cancer treatment, which would result in better access to early screening. (File image) Perrault is calling on the federal government to increase funding for cancer treatment, which would result in better access to early screening. (File image)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. downs Chinese balloon, a flashpoint in U.S.-China tensions

The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast on orders from President Joe Biden, after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America, becoming the latest flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingston, N.C. area, with an airplane and its contrail seen below it. The United States says it is a Chinese spy balloon moving east over America at an altitude of about 60,000 feet (18,600 metres), but China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and has only limited "self-steering" capabilities. (Brian Branch via AP)

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island