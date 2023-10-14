'We're a player': Thousands gather for Manitoba Metis Federation annual general assembly

It was a crowd full of beaded vests and colourful sashes as the Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) held its annual general meeting this weekend.

More than 4,000 members of the Red River Metis Nation packed Assiniboia Downs Saturday to celebrate their culture, listen to guest speakers, and talk about the future of the Metis people.

"It is so nice to be amongst so many friends. To say hello to people as I walked in at almost every section of this room," said MP Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs.

Archbishop Richard Gagnon gave the opening prayer as the proceedings were livestreamed via satellite to nation members gathered in Thompson, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

Premier-designate Wab Kinew was also at the general meeting, committing to work with the MMF once he takes office next week.

"I look forward to working with you as we now step into government to do good things for our shared constituents," Kinew said.

Manitoba's first First Nations premier committed to having Metis representation on his cabinet when it is unveiled on Wednesday.

"I want to reassure you that when we name our cabinet for Manitoba's next government, there will be Metis voices at that table," said Kinew.

Kinew also promised to put forth a bill recognizing Louis Riel as the first premier of Manitoba.

MMF president Davis Chartrand spoke to the crowd Saturday morning. "Nothing's ever given to us," Chartrand said to the crowd. "Isn't that unbelievable? Nothing has ever been given to us. Everything we've had, we've had to fight for."

Chartrand unveiled new details about the MMF's National Heritage Centre, now being developed in the former Bank of Montreal building at Portage and Main.

"It's going to be definitely a beacon for downtown Winnipeg," Chartrand told CTV News. "It's going to be a beacon for Manitoba, for tourism, not only from Canada but the world. It's going to be a great feature to showcase what we are all about."

The heritage centre is slated to open in 2026.

"It is going to be stunning," said Chartrand. "There's chains (of beadwork) coming down from the top of the building, all the way down towards the bottom and they just roll right out."

Chartrand said he sees great things in the future for the MMF.

"We're going to be a big player when it comes to the overall aspect of the province of Manitoba," he said.

"We're a player, we're a partner, we believe in partnership and we're looking to extend that."

The MMF annual general meeting wraps up Sunday.