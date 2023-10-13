Winnipeg

    • 'We should be ashamed as a city': group calls for Manwin Hotel shutdown

    A large group of people assembled outside a downtown hotel to call for its closure Friday.

    Demonstrators outside the run-down Manwin Hotel at 655 Main Street said it's not fit for a dog to live in.

    "Looking around and we can see with our eyes what's going on in here, but what we can't translate is what it smells like in here," said Victor Mondaca, with the Sabe Peace Walkers.

    "So this isn't the way people shouldn't be treated. This isn't the way people shouldn't be living if this is what our city is doing, and we should be ashamed as a city collectively."

    The hotel has been the scene of numerous violent crimes. This year alone, there have been two deaths there.

    The hotel also appears to be in very bad condition. Doors are chained shut, the fire sprinkler system is obstructed in places, and debris is scattered throughout the messy suites.

    The Manwin was shut down by the province in February of 2021 due to a lack of heat and water, but it has since reopened.

    CTV News has reached out to the hotels owners for an interview, but have not heard back.

    The demonstrators say they plan to ask the provincial government to force the hotel to close.

