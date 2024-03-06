'We will be busy in the city': Winnipeg police say arrests ongoing in interprovincial organized crime probe

Winnipeg police say they arrested multiple people Wednesday as part of an ongoing, interprovincial investigation into organized crime.

Inspector Elton Hall with the police service’s organized crime division said several “high-risk warrants” were executed in Winnipeg starting at 5:30 a.m.

“There will be more police activity in the city today involving the organized crime unit. All these will be soft targets and low priority targets moving forward,” Hall said at a news conference in front of the Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters Wednesday morning.

In Winnipeg, warrants were executed in St. James and Sage Creek. Hall said the arrests are in relation to drug trafficking, weapons, and possible human or sex trafficking, though no official charges have been laid.

“This investigation is ongoing. We will be busy in the city,” he said. “There will be movement with our unit in the city today.”

In addition to Winnipeg, Hall said warrants for the same investigation were issued in Ontario and British Columbia.

This is a developing story. CTV News Winnipeg will update the story when more information becomes available.