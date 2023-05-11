'We would hate to do it': Youth violence raising concerns for local organization that throws summer bash

An organization that helps youth in Winnipeg is expressing some concerns for an upcoming annual event due to an increase in youth violence in the city.

Kent Dueck, the executive director and founder of Inner City Youth Alive, said the organization likes to hold an annual block party in the summer. The event didn't happen during the pandemic, but it was brought back last year.

"Our block party has come to be something that the whole community looks forward to. Anywhere from 1,500 to 1,800 people on our block. Lots of great entertainment, wonderful things happening and it's just a bright spot in our community," said Dueck.

While the organization is still planning this year's event, Dueck said there are some concerns due to the amount of violence that has involved youth in the city.

"We've had all kinds of unpredictable happenings here in our community. So we're planning the event and the tone of it is supposed to be a wonderful day, but we have to kind of brace for some unknowns.

"I've been doing this for 37 years. I haven't seen this kind of unpredictability in my entire time."

He said the concern stems from the block party in 2022. Dueck noted the event went well until near the end, when a number of incidents unfolded.

"That is giving us cause for concern this year."

To try and help make the event a safer place, Dueck said they are reaching out to community organizations like the Bear Clan and even Winnipeg police to see if extra resources can be brought in.

"We're trying to reach more volunteers so that out staff who know everybody in our community are able to engage and be caught in direct, sort of relationship. (We’re) trying to reach out to Bear Clan. They're wonderful, doing amazing work here in our community. We've reached out to our local police support and they really want to be helpful."

Dueck said the staff at Inner City Youth Alive continuously work with the youth in the area to help mediate problems and ‘squash beef’ between gangs when tensions start to rise. He added the organization is all about trying to build peace in the community.

However, if that peace doesn't happen, he said the block party may be cancelled.

"We would hate to do it."

An official date for the block party hasn't been released yet, as Dueck said they are still trying to coordinate with other organizations. The party is usually held in June.

CTV News has reached out to the Bear Clan and Winnipeg police for comment.