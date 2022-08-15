Weather conditions favourable for 'severe' storms in parts of Manitoba

Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that conditions are favourable in parts of the province for the development of “severe” thunderstorms that could cause strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain.

On Monday morning, the weather agency issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for communities in southern Manitoba, including Brandon, Dauphin and Minnedosa.

The statement says that an area of thunderstorms is straddling the southern Saskatchewan-Manitoba border. These storms are expected to remain severe for a few hours before weakening later in the morning.

Environment Canada warns that hail can damage property and cause injury. It notes that heavy winds can toss objects, damage buildings, break tree branches, and overturn vehicles.

The weather agency adds that thunderstorms can lead to lightning, flash floods, and water pooling on roads. Lightning can be dangerous and even fatal, so people are reminded to get inside if they hear thunder.