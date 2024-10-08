WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Website launched to search for violent offenders in Manitoba

    Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP launch Manitoba's Most Wanted on Oct. 8, 2024. (Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police and Manitoba RCMP launch Manitoba's Most Wanted on Oct. 8, 2024. (Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Manitoba RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are launching a most-wanted website.

    The site will identify violent and chronic offenders who are wanted.

    A news release says the goal is to share timely information with the public. If someone spots a wanted person, they can report the location to police or Crimestoppers.

    In May 2023, a joint unit, the Manitoba Violent Offender Apprehension Unit, was launched.

    Since then, police say 480 violent and serious offenders have been taken into custody, including 264 arrests of violent offenders in 2024.

