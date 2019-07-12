

CTV News Winnipeg





A fire Friday afternoon on Beverley Street sent two people to hospital in stable condition, said the City of Winnipeg.

Firefighters were called to a multi-family home in the 400-block of Beverley Street at 3:54 p.m., and arrived to find smoke coming from the windows.

The city said eight people were inside at the time, five of whom escaped on their own.

Fire crews helped the other three get out.

Everyone was assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation at the scene and two people needed to be taken to hospital.

The city said the cause of the fire is under investigation. It wasn’t able to provide a damage estimate.