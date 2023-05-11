WestJet to offer direct flight from Winnipeg to Atlanta

Winnipeggers will soon be able to fly direct to Atlanta.

On Thursday, Premier Heather Stefanson announced WestJet’s new direct flight between Winnipeg and Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The premier noted that Atlanta is home to seven Fortune 100 companies and is a major hub of Delta Airlines.

With this new flight, Manitobans will have easier access to the places where they do business in the United States. It will also connect travellers to more than 200 destinations all around the world, including South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The first flight from Winnipeg to Atlanta will depart on Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.