Winnipeg fire crews battled a blaze at a multi-unit residence in the 200 block of Notre Dame Street Saturday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic (WFPS) said the call came in shortly after 11 p.m.

Upon arrival crews found smoke billowing from the building and a person trapped inside on the second floor.

The City of Winnipeg said firefighters used the ladder truck to rescue the person before they were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Other occupants in the building were able to self-evacuate and were temporarily sheltered in a Winnipeg transit bus.

WFPS said a cat and dog were also rescued from the building and temporarily turned over to animal services while their owner was treated in hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.