WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Chief John Lane is retiring after seven years of service, according to the city.

Lane advised Interim CAO Mike Ruta on Friday that he would be retiring at the end of the year, with his last day in the office being August 13, to be followed by vacation time leading into his retirement.

The City of Winnipeg said they will start searching for his replacement in the coming months.

In a tweet, the United Firefighters of Winnipeg (UFFW) said, “We thank him for his tireless advocacy in advancing proper staffing and funding for our service.”

In his retirement letter, posted by UFFW, Lane said his resignation comes with mixed feelings, saying the WFPS has accomplished a great deal during his tenure and he will be writing more about those achievements as his retirement day approaches.

He also commented on the pandemic, saying how well the service has performed despite the challenging circumstances.

Post-retirement, Lane said he looks forward to meeting and spending time with his new granddaughter for the first time.

Lane’s retirement ends a 40-year career in emergency services. He started his career in Toronto and joined the WFPS in 2014 after serving as Chief of the Prince George Fire Rescue Service.

The city said Lane will continue leading his staff until his retirement day comes.