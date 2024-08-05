WFPS crews tackle trio of fires early Monday morning

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Monday morning as they responded to three blazes in less than three hours.

    Just after 4 a.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to a two-storey home on William Newton Avenue in Elmwood.

    They discovered smoke coming from the house upon arrival and launched an interior attack using hose lines. The fire was put out at 4:50 a.m.

    The lone resident of the home evacuated before firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported. However, the house suffered smoke, water and fire damage.

    In a release, WFPS said it’s believed the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.

    Then, a little before 6:30 a.m., firefighters tackled a blaze at a commercial building in the 1400 block of Main Street.

    Crews attacked the fire from inside the building and WFPS said the fire under control about half an hour later.

    No one was found inside the building and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Meantime, at around 6:45 a.m., fire crews responded to a fire at a three-storey apartment building in the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue near McPhillips Street.

    Firefighters found smoke coming from the building and learned someone was trapped inside their suite. Crews were able to rescue the person and extinguished the fire at around 7:15 a.m.

    Two people were taken to hospital in unstable condition.

    The cause is under investigation.

