WFPS extinguishes blaze in Dufferin Industrial Park
Published Monday, August 2, 2021 3:40PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) put out a fire inside a large commercial building in Winnipeg’s Dufferin Industrial Park Monday afternoon.
According to the WFPS, crews were called to the building on Jarvis Avenue at 12:04 p.m.
Once on scene, firefighters noticed smoke coming from the structure.
WFPS said crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 1:13 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.