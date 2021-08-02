WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) put out a fire inside a large commercial building in Winnipeg’s Dufferin Industrial Park Monday afternoon.

According to the WFPS, crews were called to the building on Jarvis Avenue at 12:04 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters noticed smoke coming from the structure.

WFPS said crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 1:13 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.