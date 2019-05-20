

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating two fires that happened just minutes apart, a block away from each other Saturday night.

The first fire happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Selkirk Avenue near Sinclair Street.

The WFPS says crews found a garage fully engulfed in flames. The city says the fire was quickly knocked down.

Just 10 minutes later, one of the crews responding to the fire on Selkirk, spotted a garbage fire on Flora Avenue.

Officials say the fire spread to a garage, and was quickly put out.

The city says crews checked other garages in the neighbourhood, and found no other fires.

Both fires are under investigation.