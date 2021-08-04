WINNIPEG -- The CFL season is almost here, as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be kicking off the 2021 season on Thursday against the Hamilton Ti-Cats.

It has been a long time coming for Bombers' fans, but there are some changes people need to know about.

For those who drive to the games, the team is suggesting people park on the University of Manitoba campus as there will be road work happening around the stadium on Chancellor Matheson and traffic will be reduced to two lanes in either direction.

Bombers' President and CEO, Wade Miller, is encouraging people to arrive early, as it will take some extra time for everyone to get in because fans will have to present their vaccine card, photo I.D. and their ticket.

"It will take a little longer. We encourage everyone to come early. We've opened the gates up earlier, so 6 p.m.," said Miller.

If people are hoping to avoid traffic, they can hop on the bus at one of the city's five Park and Ride locations.

The locations include McPhillips Station at 484 McPhillips St., Club Regent at 1425 Regent Ave. West, St. Vital Centre at 86–1225 St. Mary's Rd., St. Norbert Hotel at 3540 Pembina Highway and Assiniboia Downs at 3975 Portage Ave. Each person riding the bus will be charged $5 and it will cover the ride to and from the game.

The first bus will be leaving two hours before kickoff and people will be required to wear masks.

Winnipeg Transit will also be available for those attending the game, as the new Blue Rapid Transit line will get fans to the stadium.

The two pickup locations will be Seel Station Park and Ride at 1550 Seel Ave. and Clarence Station Park and Ride at 1240 Clarence Ave.

The normal transit fee of $3.05 will apply and people must wear masks while on Winnipeg Transit.

Ride-sharing vehicles and taxis will be available for pickup outside of Gate 1 when the game is over.

If people are wanting to buy season passes for either parking near the stadium or the Park and Ride program, they can do so online through their Winnipeg Blue Bombers Account Manager.

Once people are inside the gate, Miller said everyone will be required to wear masks for any of the indoor venues, and IG Field will be a cashless stadium.

He also noted people should be in their seats before 7:30 p.m.

"Be in your seats for 7:30 p.m. as the championship banner will be unveiled and also prior to the championship banner unveiling, we will be raising the Metis flag and the Treaty One flag for the first time at IG Field."

Miller said they are expecting over 30,000 fans to attend the game, noting that tickets are still available for people to purchase.

"It's going to be great, our players are excited. It's just going to be a great atmosphere to be a part of in the stadium and just so excited for our fans to get back. It's been a long time."