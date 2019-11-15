WINNIPEG -- Santa Claus is coming to Winnipeg on Saturday, and to make way for his entrance, there will be several streets closed in the downtown area.

The city said from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. the following roads will be closed to accommodate the Santa Claus Parade:

-Portage Avenue will be closed from Sherbrook Street to Main Street;

-Portage Avenue East will be closed from Main Street to Westbrook Street;

-Hargrave Street, Colony Street, Vaughan Street, Kennedy Street, Edmonton Street, Garry Street, Fort Street, Carlton Street, Donald Street, and Smith Street will be closed at Portage Avenue;

-Main Street southbound will be closed between Bannatyne Avenue and Graham Avenue;

-Main Street northbound will be closed between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue;

-Pioneer Avenue westbound will be closed between Main Street and Westbrook Street;

-Westbrook Street southbound will be closed between Portage Avenue East and William Stephenson Way;

-William Stevenson Way eastbound will be closed between Main Street and Waterfront Drive.

The city is reminding parade goers to expect delays, plan ahead, and allow for additional travel time to get to and from their destinations.



Winnipeg Transit will also be re-routing buses operating near the parade route. The re-routes will be in effect from approximately 2:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event on its website as soon as the parade gets underway at 5 p.m., and it will play on television at 6:10 p.m.