WINNIPEG -- Remembrance Day is coming up on Monday, Nov. 11

You can find a list of Remembrance Day ceremonies in Manitoba here.

Here is what’s open and closed on Monday, as well as what city services will still be up and running.

Malls

CF Polo Park: open 1 to 9 p.m.

St. Vital Centre: open 1 to 9 p.m.

Kildonan Place: open 1 to 9 p.m.

* Kildonan Place will be hosting the Transcona Museum at Centre Court from now until close on November 11 with their exhibit, "Remember and Reflect: War Efforts of Transcona."

* Kildonan Place will be hosting the Transcona Museum at Centre Court from now until close on November 11 with their exhibit, "Remember and Reflect: War Efforts of Transcona." Garden City Shopping Centre: open 1 to 9 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: open 1 to 9 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: open 1 to 9 p.m.

Liquor Marts

Liquor Marts in Winnipeg, Brandon, and rural Manitoba will be open from 1 to 10 p.m. with the exception of:

Cityplace: closed

Main & Pritchard: open 1 to 9 p.m.

Beausejour: 1 to 6 p.m.

Carman: 1 to 6 p.m.

Dauphin: 1 to 8 p.m.

Flin Flon: 1 to 7 p.m.

Gimli: 1 to 8 p.m.

Killarney: 1 to 6 p.m.

Lac du Bonnet: 1 to 6 p.m.

Minnedosa: 1 to 6 p.m.

Morden: 1 to 7 p.m.

Neepawa: 1 to 6 p.m.

Pine Falls: 1 to 6 p.m.

Roblin: 1 to 6 p.m.

Russell: 1 to 6 p.m.

Stonewall: 1 to 9 p.m.

Swan River: 1 to 6 p.m.

The Pas: 1 to 7 p.m.

Thompson: 1 to 8 p.m.

Virden: 1 to 6 p.m.

City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres, Libraries, and Indoor Pools

All city leisure centres and libraries will be closed on Remembrance Day, with the exception of:

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: open 2 to 6 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool: open 1 to 5 p.m.

Pan Am Pool: open 1 to 5 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

On Remembrance Day, Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

Garbage and Recycling

There will be no recycling, garbage and yard waste collection on Remembrance Day. Collection will be one day later for everyone for this week only.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Remembrance Day.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

The zoo will be open on Remembrance Day from 1 to 4 p.m.