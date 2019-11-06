WINNIPEG -- Remembrance Day is coming up on Monday, and there are a number of ceremonies being held across Manitoba to remember the sacrifices made by veterans in order to uphold Canadian values.

Here’s a map of the ceremonies across the province residents can attend if they want to pay their respects:

Royal Winnipeg Rifles Remembrance Day Parade

Location: The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Monument at the Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Link: https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/events/details/11427

Winnipeg Remembrance Day Service

Location: RBC Convention Centre at 375 York Ave.

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Link: https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/events/details/11581

HMCS Chippawa Remembrance Day ceremony

Location: 1 Navy Way, Winnipeg

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/HMCSNCSMChippawa/videos/2360622594049296

Carman’s Remembrance Day Service

Location: Carman Community Hall, 60 1st Ave. NW, Carman, Man.

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Link: https://www.carmanmanitoba.ca/information/events-calendar/

Ceremony at Lieutenant-Colonel Harcus Strachan, VC, MC Armoury (formerly the McGregor Armoury)

Location: 551 Machray Ave

Time: 10:30 a.m. (limited seating, people advised to arrive early)

West St. Paul Remembrance Day Service

Location: Sunova Centre at 48 Holland Rd.

Time: Doors open at 9:30 a.m., service begins at 10 a.m.

Link: https://www.weststpaul.com/p/west-st-paul-remembrance-day-service

Charleswood Legion Remembrance Day Service

Location: Oak Park High School at 820 Charleswood Rd.

Time: Doors open at 9 a.m., service begins at 10:30 a.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/598895764198819/?active_tab=about

Camp Morton Provincial Park Outdoor Service

Location: Camp Morton Provincial Park

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Link: https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/events/details/11563

Remembrance Day Ceremony – St. Norbert Cemetery

Location: St. Norbert Cemetery

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Link: https://janicelukes.ca/event/remembrance-day-ceremony-st-norbert-cemetery/

Brooklands and Weston Legion

Location: Branch 2 at 1613 Logan Ave.

Time: 11 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

Elmwood Legion

Location: Branch 9 at 920 Nairn Ave.

Time: 11 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

Fort Garry Legion

Location: Branch 90 at 1125 Pembina Hwy.

Time: 9 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

Henderson Highway Legion

Location: Eastview Church at 315 Maxwell King Dr.

Time: Seated by 10:30 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

Norwood/St. Boniface Legion

Location: Branch 43 at 134 Marion St.

Time: 10:15 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

Prince Edward Legion

Location: Holy Eucharist Hall at 460 Munroe

Time: 10:50 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

St. James Legion

Location: Bruce Park & Branch at 1966 Portage Ave.

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

Transcona Legion

Location : Branch 7 at 117 Regent Avenue East

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

Ukrainian Canadian Legion

Location: Branch 141 at 618 Selkirk Ave.

Time: Noon

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

West Kildonan Legion

Location: Banquet Hall at Legion at 1748 Main St.

Time: 10:55 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

Winnipeg Beach Legion

Location: Branch 61 at 20 Hamilton Ave.

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

Winnipeg South Osborne Legion

Location: Branch 252 at 426 Osborne St.

Time: 11 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

Selkirk Legion

Location: Selkirk Recreation Complex at 180 Easton Dr.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

Stonewall Legion

Location: Branch 52- Hall at 459 Main St.

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf

Virden Legion

Location: Virden Auditorium Theatre at 228 Wellington Street West

Time: 10 a.m.

Portage la Prairie Ceremony

Location: Stride Place at 245 Royal Road South

Time: Seating at 10:30 a.m., service begins at 11 a.m.

Link: https://www.facebook.com/StridePlace/photos/a.414972118535121/1297532460279078/?type=3&theater

Brandon Service

Location: Westoba Place at 1175 18th St.

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Link: http://www.keystonecentre.com/event/remembrance-day-service-2/

Niverville Rememberance Day Ceremony

Location: Niverville Heritage Centre, 100 Heritage Trail

Time: 10 a.m.

Link: https://twitter.com/TONiverville/status/1192889297952747526?s=20

Deer Lodge Centre Remembrance Day Ceremony

Location: Deer Lodge Centre, 2109 Portage Ave.

Time: 2:15 p.m.

This service is open to all residents of Deer Lodge and to the public