MAP: Where to go for Remembrance Day ceremonies in Manitoba
The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Regiment marked Remembrance Day parade at the memorial to their 44th battalion at Vimy Ridge Memorial Park. (Photos: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News)
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 1:55PM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 8, 2019 8:29PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Remembrance Day is coming up on Monday, and there are a number of ceremonies being held across Manitoba to remember the sacrifices made by veterans in order to uphold Canadian values.
Here’s a map of the ceremonies across the province residents can attend if they want to pay their respects:
Royal Winnipeg Rifles Remembrance Day Parade
Location: The Royal Winnipeg Rifles Monument at the Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Link: https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/events/details/11427
Winnipeg Remembrance Day Service
Location: RBC Convention Centre at 375 York Ave.
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Link: https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/events/details/11581
HMCS Chippawa Remembrance Day ceremony
Location: 1 Navy Way, Winnipeg
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/HMCSNCSMChippawa/videos/2360622594049296
Carman’s Remembrance Day Service
Location: Carman Community Hall, 60 1st Ave. NW, Carman, Man.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Link: https://www.carmanmanitoba.ca/information/events-calendar/
Ceremony at Lieutenant-Colonel Harcus Strachan, VC, MC Armoury (formerly the McGregor Armoury)
Location: 551 Machray Ave
Time: 10:30 a.m. (limited seating, people advised to arrive early)
West St. Paul Remembrance Day Service
Location: Sunova Centre at 48 Holland Rd.
Time: Doors open at 9:30 a.m., service begins at 10 a.m.
Link: https://www.weststpaul.com/p/west-st-paul-remembrance-day-service
Charleswood Legion Remembrance Day Service
Location: Oak Park High School at 820 Charleswood Rd.
Time: Doors open at 9 a.m., service begins at 10:30 a.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/598895764198819/?active_tab=about
Camp Morton Provincial Park Outdoor Service
Location: Camp Morton Provincial Park
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Link: https://www.veterans.gc.ca/eng/events/details/11563
Remembrance Day Ceremony – St. Norbert Cemetery
Location: St. Norbert Cemetery
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Link: https://janicelukes.ca/event/remembrance-day-ceremony-st-norbert-cemetery/
Brooklands and Weston Legion
Location: Branch 2 at 1613 Logan Ave.
Time: 11 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
Elmwood Legion
Location: Branch 9 at 920 Nairn Ave.
Time: 11 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
Fort Garry Legion
Location: Branch 90 at 1125 Pembina Hwy.
Time: 9 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
Henderson Highway Legion
Location: Eastview Church at 315 Maxwell King Dr.
Time: Seated by 10:30 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
Norwood/St. Boniface Legion
Location: Branch 43 at 134 Marion St.
Time: 10:15 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
Prince Edward Legion
Location: Holy Eucharist Hall at 460 Munroe
Time: 10:50 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
St. James Legion
Location: Bruce Park & Branch at 1966 Portage Ave.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
Transcona Legion
Location : Branch 7 at 117 Regent Avenue East
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
Ukrainian Canadian Legion
Location: Branch 141 at 618 Selkirk Ave.
Time: Noon
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
West Kildonan Legion
Location: Banquet Hall at Legion at 1748 Main St.
Time: 10:55 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
Winnipeg Beach Legion
Location: Branch 61 at 20 Hamilton Ave.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
Winnipeg South Osborne Legion
Location: Branch 252 at 426 Osborne St.
Time: 11 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
Selkirk Legion
Location: Selkirk Recreation Complex at 180 Easton Dr.
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
Stonewall Legion
Location: Branch 52- Hall at 459 Main St.
Time: 10:45 a.m.
Link: http://mbnwo.ca/circulars/Remembrance-Day-Services-2019.pdf
Virden Legion
Location: Virden Auditorium Theatre at 228 Wellington Street West
Time: 10 a.m.
Portage la Prairie Ceremony
Location: Stride Place at 245 Royal Road South
Time: Seating at 10:30 a.m., service begins at 11 a.m.
Link: https://www.facebook.com/StridePlace/photos/a.414972118535121/1297532460279078/?type=3&theater
Brandon Service
Location: Westoba Place at 1175 18th St.
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Link: http://www.keystonecentre.com/event/remembrance-day-service-2/
Niverville Rememberance Day Ceremony
Location: Niverville Heritage Centre, 100 Heritage Trail
Time: 10 a.m.
Link: https://twitter.com/TONiverville/status/1192889297952747526?s=20
Deer Lodge Centre Remembrance Day Ceremony
Location: Deer Lodge Centre, 2109 Portage Ave.
Time: 2:15 p.m.
This service is open to all residents of Deer Lodge and to the public