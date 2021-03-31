WINNIPEG -- The Easter long weekend is coming up, which means potential changes to what’s open across Manitoba.

Good Friday, which takes places on April 2, is considered a statutory holiday in the province. However, the province does not recognize Easter Sunday and Monday, April 4 and 5 respectively, as stat holidays, but they may still affect closures and operating hours at some businesses and facilities.

The following list shows what is open and closed over the Easter long weekend in Manitoba:

SHOPPING

CF Polo Park and Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Good Friday, but closed on Easter Sunday.

Kildonan Place, St. Vital Centre, Garden City Shopping Centre and Grant Parking Shopping Centre will be closed on both Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

LIQUOR MART

All Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Liquor Marts will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

Winnipeg City Hall and city administrative offices will be closed on Good Friday.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open over the long weekend.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots are not open on Good Friday or Easter Monday.

LIBRARIES

All City of Winnipeg Libraries will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

The Millennium, Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail, St. Boniface, St. James Assiniboia, and West Kildonan Libraries will open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Monday. The rest of the libraries will be closed.

ATTRACTIONS

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day over the Easter long weekend.

The Forks and Johnston Terminal will be open on Good Friday and the entire Easter long weekend. Hours may vary by tenant.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday and closed on Easter Monday.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Good Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday. The art gallery will be closed on Easter Monday.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday and closed on Easter Monday.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The Easter weekend hours at COVID-19 testing sites vary depending on the facility. A full list of the long-weekend hours at testing sites can be found online.