What the average Winnipeg home was worth in September

If you sold your home last month, you probably did well. According to monthly analysis from the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board, September 2024 outpaced the last two years.

The review showed 1,251 total sales happened in September, a seven percent increase over last year. Of that, 884 sales were residential detached homes, a 9 percent increase from the previous year. The average sale price for a residential detached home was $410,004 last month.

Condominium sales increased three percent in September, as 174 units changed hands. The average condo price was $277,334 in September, a two percent increase from last year.

So far this year, 11,495 properties have been sold in Winnipeg and 18,870 have been listed.

The average price for a residential detached home in Winnipeg in 2024 is now $422,589, while the average price for a condo now sits at $277,196.