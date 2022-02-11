What the upcoming loosened provincial restrictions mean for Manitoba schools

Manitoba schools, like the rest of the province, will be moving to yellow on the province’s pandemic response system next Tuesday, Feb 15, as Manitoba moves to loosen public health orders.

Masks will still be required indoors for both students and staff and cohorts will continue for children in grades kindergarten to Grade 6.

However, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said masks will not be required for students during physical education classes, but medical-grade masks will be recommended.

Medical masks will also be recommended for all education staff but no longer required.

“At this point, we are starting our path to public health advice rather than restrictions,” said Roussin. “But we are going to do in an incremental way and continue to follow those indicators.”

The province said all mask rules in the province will be gone by March 15.

If public health officials identify increased COVID-19 transmission within a school, the province said remote learning for a class, cohort, or the entire school could be recommended. A notification would come through community letters from the school.

In a release, the province said the online dashboard will continue to post that information but will no longer report COVID-19 case numbers.

As for COVID-19 testing of students, school and childcare staff, the province said PCR tests would only be available if medically indicated, similar to other Manitobans.

After a student walkout and anti-restriction protest outside a Steinbach school on Thursday forced the school into a Hold and Secure situation, Premier Heather Stefanson said it is important that things are not allowed to escalate but a balance has to be found, because people have the right to peaceful protest.

“There shouldn’t be people protesting outside of schools or hospitals,” said Stefanson. “The minister of education and I reached out yesterday to ensure that this doesn’t get to a dangerous situation.”