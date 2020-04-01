WINNIPEG -- With the spring thaw on the way, the City of Winnipeg is reminding residents that there is an increased risk of basement flooding. Here are some tips to keep your basement dry this spring.

The City of Winnipeg is reminding home owners to get a licensed plumber to install a sewer line backup valve and sump pit with a pump in the basement.

Residents should make sure backup valves and sump pump drainage systems are working properly, and make sure drain spouts are directed away from the house.

It is against the law to drain sump pump water into a basement floor drain or another part of a house plumbing system, the city said in a news release.

"It can overtax the sewer system placing their basement and those of their neighbours at risk of flooding and damage," the city said.

People can follow the city on social media for flood updates, using the hashtag #WpgFlood. More information about city flooding can be found online. (LINK winnipeg.ca/flooding)

HOW TO STAY SAFE AROUND THIN ICE

Winnipeggers are also reminded to watch out for thin ice.

"Parents are urged to speak to their children about the dangers of waterways," the city said. "The ice surfaces are thin and fragile, and falling into ice-cold water can be deadly."

The city said all ice should be considered dangerous.