WINNIPEG -- Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Manitoba weeks ago, there has been an onslaught of information on what you should and shouldn't be doing amid the pandemic.

It can be tough to keep track of the rapidly changing information and recommendations from the province. CTV News has compiled a list of the information you need to know about COVID-19.

SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19

-Symptoms of COVID-19 range from mild to severe and may take up to 14 days to appear after exposure to the virus

-Mild symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose and sore throat

-Severe symptoms include shortness of breath and difficulty breathing

-People at high risk of the virus include:

People over the age of 60

People living with chronic health conditions, such as diabetes or heart, renal or chronic lung conditions.

People with weakened immune systems

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE SHOWING SYMPTOMS

-If you are showing symptoms, call Health Links-Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or (toll-free) at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened.

-If required, Health Links will direct you to be tested for COVID-19 at a community screening location.

-You must be referred by Health-Links before visiting a community screening centre. The centres will not accept walk-ins.

-The test includes getting a swab taken from your throat and nose. The tests are then sent to Cadham Provincial Laboratory for COVID-19 testing.

-People awaiting test results are asked to self-isolate.

SELF-ISOLATION

-Self-isolation is recommended for people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

-If you are in self-isolation, you must stay home and stay away from other people, including other members in the house.

-It is recommended you self-monitor for 14 days, by recording your temperature twice a day, and monitor your overall well-being.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING

-Try to minimize the number of people you come into physical contact with. Stay two metres (six feet) away from other people.

-The province recommends you stay home, except for essential trips such as going to the grocery store. The province recommends you avoid having people in your home for visits, play dates and sleep overs.

-Minimize the amount of time you spend with people in public. The province recommends you spend less than 10 minutes.

-Avoid greetings such as handshakes that require touching. Wash your hands often in warm soapy water for at least 15 seconds.

-The province still recommends that you get outdoor physical activity, such as walking running, biking or hiking, as long as it is on your own or with another member in your household.

SHOULD I WEAR A MASK?

The province continues to say there is not a clear benefit to wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19. However, health officials say if you are sick and experiencing symptoms such as coughing or sneezing, wearing a mask can help prevent the spread of germs and viruses.

GATHERING LIMITS

-The province has said there must be less than ten people at gatherings. This includes family events, weddings, funerals and places of worship.

-Events with more than 50 people attending should be cancelled or postponed.

BUSINESSES

- Restaurants and other commercial facilities can't serve food on the premises, but can still do takeout or delivery.

- Retail businesses, including grocery or food stores, shopping centres, pharmacies or gas stations, must ensure separation of one to two metres between customers.

-Non-critical services have been ordered to close as of April 1, along with the immediate closures of bingo and gaming centres, as well as wellness centres such as gyms and fitness centres.

TRAVEL

-The province has recommended the cancellation of all domestic and international travel.

-If people choose to travel outside of the province they are advised to go into a 14-day self-isolation to monitor for symptoms of the virus with the exception of:

Commercial transportation of goods and services

Workers who live in near the province and travel to Manitoba for work

Health care workers who travel to work from outside Manitoba

Normal personal travel to border communities including visits to a cottage

WHERE TO GET TESTED

Access Winnipeg West (280 Booth Drive) in Winnipeg is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mount Carmel Clinic (886 Main Street) in Winnipeg is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and weekends 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive-thru community testing sites in Winnipeg are located at 15 Barnes St. and 1284 Main St. They are open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thompson Clinic (Plaza Mall) in Thompson is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Channing Auditorium (2 North Avenue) in Flin Flon is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion (4 Veterans Way) in The Pas is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

École Powerview School (33 Vincent St.) in Pine Falls is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brandon Regional Health Centre, Nurses' Residence Gym (150 McTavish Ave E.) is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drive-thru community testing site in Selkirk (622 Superior Avenue) is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Drive-thru community testing site in Steinbach (365 Reimer Ave.) is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-thru community testing site in Winkler (Winkler Centennial Arena, 600 Park St.) is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-thru community testing site in Eriksdale (Eriksdale Wellness Centre, 35 Railway Ave.) is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-thru community testing site in Portage la Prairie (Stride Centre, 245 Royal Rd.) is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drive-thru community testing site in Dauphin (217 Industrial Rd.) is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information about COVID-19 can be found on the Province of Manitoba website.