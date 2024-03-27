When Manitobans can start booking their camping trips

Camping enthusiasts are being told to get ready to start booking sites in Manitoba.

The provincial government announced on Wednesday that reservations for campgrounds, cabins, yurts and more can start to be made on April 8.

The reservation period is going to span five days to deal with "high demand," the province said.

"Our government has taken steps to streamline the booking process so Manitobans can reserve their favourite sites headache-free," said Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt in a news release.

When reservations start on April 8, people can book cabins, yurts and group-use areas. On April 9, reservations can be made for campsites in Birds Hill, Winnipeg Beach and Grand Beach. The following day bookings will open for campsites in Whiteshell Provincial Park. On April 11, campsites will be available for booking in the northern and western parts of the province. Lastly, on April 12, all remaining campgrounds can start to be booked.

All reservations will open up at 7 a.m. on each booking day.

For those who have online accounts, they are told to check their information before booking.

More details can be found online.